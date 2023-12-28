Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Four lottery players won big right after Christmas in Tennessee.

Topping the list was a Lotto America player in Kingston, who matched four numbers, plus the Star Ball to win a jackpot of $3.1 million on Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at Rocky Top Market off North Kentucky Street.

Three Powerball players also won major prizes.

A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at Uncle Pete’s truck stop off Sparta Pike in Lebanon and $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Ardmore and Tullahoma.

All three Powerball players matched four numbers, plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.

But the lucky player in Lebanon added Power Play for an extra dollar to triple their prize.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.