Former Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled

The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke'Ajia Williams.(Source: Troy University athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy women’s basketball team is mourning one of its former teammates.

The university confirms Montgomery native Ke’Ajia Williams died earlier this month. She was 21.

Due to the funeral, the Sun Belt Conference opener against Georgia State has been moved from Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday at Trojan Arena.

Before becoming a Trojan, Williams played basketball at what was then named Jeff Davis High School. She then went to Shelton State Community College from 2020 to 2022 before making her way to Troy.

The roster states Williams was a forward who played both post positions for the Bucs and aided the team to two regional championships. She captured 8.2 points per contest and six rebounds per game in her final season at Shelton State.

Her cause of death was not released.

