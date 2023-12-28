Florence police looking for missing man last seen in November

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

Police said Larry Dean Taylor left the area of South Seminary Street in Florence on Nov. 21 and has not returned.

The 64-year-old was seen leaving the area on foot.

He’s described as 6-foot tall with green eyes and brown hair. He weighs about 190 pounds.

If you know where he is, call police at 256-760-6610.

