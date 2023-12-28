Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Florence police looking for missing man last seen in November

Police said Larry Dean Taylor left the area of South Seminary Street in Florence on Nov. 21...
Police said Larry Dean Taylor left the area of South Seminary Street in Florence on Nov. 21 and has not returned.(Florence Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

Police said Larry Dean Taylor left the area of South Seminary Street in Florence on Nov. 21 and has not returned.

The 64-year-old was seen leaving the area on foot.

He’s described as 6-foot tall with green eyes and brown hair. He weighs about 190 pounds.

If you know where he is, call police at 256-760-6610.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Cameron Tolbert of Pisgah was identified as the man who was shot and killed in a...
Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured

Latest News

Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence...
Jury deadlocks in trial of Alabama man accused of 1988 killing of 11-year-old Massachusetts girl
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Jury deadlocks in trial of Alabama man accused of 1988 killing of 11-year-old Massachusetts girl
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence...
Jury deadlocks in trial of Alabama man accused of 1988 killing of 11-year-old Massachusetts girl
The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Former Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled