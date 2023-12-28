Farmers in the Tennessee Valley prepare for winter weather

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - With a change in weather in the forecast, farmers across the Valley are getting ready for colder temperatures that could spell doom for their crops in the right conditions.

Wes Isom, owner of Isom’s Orchard, says last year his peaches were the casualty of a late-winter freeze in March.

“When we had one of those spells in March, it was not just frost, it was the actual temperature itself,” Isom said. “It was sustained for several hours. On that last period, I think it was 14 hours before the temperature even got above freezing.”

He says over the span of 24 hours to 48 hours, those kind of temperatures could kill an entire crop.

Thankfully, Isom says they aren’t completely helpless to Mother Nature’s whim.

“Some of the things that we can utilize to protect the crops such as wind movement via helicopter or wind machines -- which we don’t have -- or overhead sprinklers, but they only work under certain conditions and if that wind is blowing and its 20 degrees, there’s not really a lot you can do but hope for the best,” he said.

Isom says for now, he’s got no real concern about changes in the weather.

But it’s still the first week of winter, and he says things can change in the blink of an eye.

