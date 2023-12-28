Deals
Falkville Utilities worker accused of helping inmate escape to Texas

Falkville Utilities worker Patrick Smith is accused of helping Wesley Aldridge escape from the Morgan County Jail.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man was arrested after allegedly trying to break out an inmate at the Morgan County Jail.

WAFF 48′s partners at the Decatur Daily reported that Falkville Utilities worker Patrick Smith is charged with aiding in escape.

Authorities said he befriended inmate Wesley Aldridge. They added that Aldridge walked off a work site on Robinson Creek Road and a family member drove him to a truck stop in Texas.

Smith was charged with first-degree aiding in escape, a class C felony.

Smith will have a bond hearing on January 9th.

