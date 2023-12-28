Donations ramp up for woman who lost home to fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re covering your community in Decatur, where people are coming together tonight to help a family, after a house fire.

Workers are gathering donations at the Texas Roadhouse in Decatur.

Leaders say they want to help a family that lost so much.

“I immediately made a call to the homeowner and she was just overwhelmed and I think her exact quote was, ‘I’m usually the one helping people, I’m not used to being helped.’ I said, ‘let’s see what we can do,’” said Decatur Fire Lieutenant Brandon Sivley

Lieutenant Sivley is talking about great-grandmother Beverly Varner.

She has eight family members living with her.

One as young as six months old.

When Varner isn’t caring for her family or heading to work, she’s trying to make the holidays special, even when a fire burns home.

“I peeked through the door of the garage, the door was glass and it was just pitch black and there was fire out there,” said Varner. “I didn’t open it. I just tried getting everybody out the house tried to get everybody out.”

All of the Christmas presents burned in the fire.

Her story made it to Justin Burton, a manager at the Texas Roadhouse in Decatur.

It just caught on fire two weeks ago.

He wanted to lend a hand to the Varners.

“I called some of our regulars who come here all the time I was telling them the story and all of a sudden they’re handing me one hundred dollar bills,” said Burton. “One lady came with a truck full of toys so we’re just trying to give these people some peace of mind in the face of a tragedy. "

“I don’t know him, I really appreciate what they’re bending over backward to do for me, for my grandkids, and whatnot,” said Varner. “I just couldn’t believe so many people would go out of their way to help me.”

You can drop off donations at the texas roadhouse in Decatur for the next two weeks.

