Decatur mayor: Protesters need to obtain a permit starting on Thursday night

The move comes amid protests over the death of Steve Perkins
Decatur Mayor Bowling says anyone wishing to protest in the city needs to get a permit.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling released a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding protests in the city.

Bowling says that as of Thursday night, “anyone wishing to protest or demonstrate must obtain a permit from the City of Decatur per existing city code.”

Protests have been consistent since the Decatur police-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins on Sept. 29. Protestors have held marches, protests outside of City Hall, and outside of Mayor Bowling’s house.

In Bowling’s statement, he addresses Decatur’s noise ordinance that “limits the loud and disruptive behavior to 10 p.m.”

He says that when the protesters first arrived outside of his home to protest he “asked [Police Chief Todd Pinion] to allow demonstrators to remain unhindered outside of [his] residence even though some of their behavior was alarming and certainly disruptive to many of my neighbors.”

He followed up by apologizing to his neighbors.

Protestors express frustration to city council amid hearings for officers involved in Steve Perkins death

“After several weeks of continued protests outside of my home I want to assure those concerned that I have heard your voices,” he said. “I cannot, however, continue to allow these disruptions in any neighborhood in our city, After again consulting with our Legal Department I have conceded to what they and law enforcement have been advising me from the beginning, that the right to protest should not and may not infringe on the rights of others and the rule of law must be restored to allow peace for all of our citizens.”

Read to entire statement from Bowling below:

Protest Demonstration Permits by Javon Williams on Scribd

