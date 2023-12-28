Deals
Cullman County resident shares experience of latest jury duty spam call

Cullman Co. man shares warning after getting scam call
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Scammers never rest and any of us can be on the other end of a fake phone call.

Now after one man experienced a scam call this week, he wants to warn you about the most recent way criminals are trying to trick you into giving them money.

Just one day after Christmas, criminals were calling unsuspecting residents, claiming to be with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and saying you could soon be under arrest.

“I didn’t say my name, but said, ‘Hello?’ and the person who called said, ‘Is this Stephen?’ and I said, ‘Yes, who is this?’” recalled Stephen Speciale. “They used the actual name of an actual captain with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department stating that a warrant was about to be put out for my arrest because I failed to show up for jury duty... My heart starts beating out of my chest!”

Speciale said as he asked more questions, the caller has more answers including his name, his phone number, and his home address.

“They said because it was the holidays and because they did some research on me and said I had a perfect track record, I didn’t have a police record, the judge was willing to be lenient with me,” he said.

The further into the call they got, the spammer said they’d hold off on sending deputies to Speciale’s home if he’d give them some money. At this point, Speciale says he knew the call was suspicious.

“When they started asking for money, it was $50 that I had heard but then they were basically saying if you don’t pay the $50 now and that this wasn’t paid immediately, it could be $4500,” he said.

Speciale went on to ask if he could either call them back or come down to the station in person. The more he dodged their request for money, the more adamant the caller became. Speciale said they did not want him to get off the phone.

Eventually, he hung up and called the actual Cullman County Sheriff’s Office number, learning the call was indeed a scam.

He wants to warn others about how real the call sounded, in hopes they won’t fall for their tricks either.

“You could tell that these were professionals,” said Speciale. “They knew what they were doing. This was not their first time doing this and they were well prepared to execute this little scheme that they had going on.”

He was told around 100 people called the sheriff’s office with a similar story on Tuesday.

This type of spam call isn’t just subject to those living in Cullman County. Police departments and sheriff’s offices all over central Alabama are getting similar reports. Just remember, no matter how real is sounds, law enforcement will never call you over the phone and ask for money.

