Crime Stoppers: Man steals gun from Rural King on Memorial Pkwy.

By Gina Benitez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say a man waited until closing at Rural King to make his move.

This happened last month at the store off of Memorial Parkway.

Police say he made his way to the back of the store where the guns are and pried the glass doors open. Investigators say he took a 9mm from inside then took off.

If you know who he is or where he may be Huntsville police want to hear from you. They also want to hear from you if have seen any of the others on this list.

Justin Edgin is accused of stealing several items from a local Lowe’s.

Austin Whitworth is wanted for possession of Methamphetamine.

Sidney Davis is accused of trafficking Fentanyl into our area.

Jonathan Houston is wanted for Theft by Deception. Police say he took two countertops that a victim ordered for installation in their home.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

