Authorities identify body found in Sheffield on Wednesday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities identified a body that was found in Sheffield on Wednesday.

The body was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Austin Williams. He was missing since December 18.

Williams’ body was found by police around 2:30 p.m. on Robertson Blvd. at the edge of the woods line.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play. Williams’ body was sent to the Department of Forensics for additional testing.

