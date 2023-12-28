Authorities identify body found in Sheffield on Wednesday

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities identified a body that was found in Sheffield on Wednesday.

The body was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Austin Williams. He was missing since December 18.

Williams’ body was found by police around 2:30 p.m. on Robertson Blvd. at the edge of the woods line.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play. Williams’ body was sent to the Department of Forensics for additional testing.

