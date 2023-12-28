Deals
Athens man charged with murder in connection to deadly wreck

Hayden Rose is charged with reckless murder, reckless manslaughter, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man is now charged with murder after authorities say he caused a deadly wreck more than a year ago.

Hayden Rose is charged with reckless murder, reckless manslaughter, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Prosecutors said he was driving under the influence when he crashed into Laurina Hernandez’s car in October of 2022.

The crash happened on Zehner Road. Hernandez was 7 months pregnant at the time.

The 21-year-old Rose was arrested on Christmas Day and is being held without bond.

