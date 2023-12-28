Albertville High School Aggie Band travels to Pasadena for 135th annual Rose Bowl Parade

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students from one Marshall County School are just hours away from making their debut on the national stage.

Albertville High School’s Aggie Marching Band will be marching in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena California.

“I wouldn’t expect to have this kind of opportunity ever,” said senior drum major Owen Thibodeaux.

While most students are enjoying their two weeks of Christmas break, the dedicated students of the Albertville High School Aggie Band are gearing up for what they call the chance of a lifetime.

“This is one of those once in a lifetime parades and we’ve done it twice before. You never really know when your chance will or if it ever will come around,” said Director of Bands Taylor Cash.

At six and a half miles in length, Cash says the Rose Bowl Parade is the largest parade these young musicians will ever march.

“We mapped it for like the Albertville Christmas parade, we would have to do that about seven times to equal the rose parade,” Cash said.

The band, made up of over 300 Albertville High School students, has been preparing for the parade route for months.

“Gosh, the beginning of summer really,” said Thibodeaux.

“We started conditioning in June doing some marching, doing some running just getting people use to moving as far as they are. Recently in the past month we’ve started doing mock parades. We’re marching about 7.2 miles right now,” Cash said.

In total, Cash says 416 people are in Pasadena for the trip. He says he’s most excited for his students to see their hard work pay off.

“It’s a huge investment of their time and their energy and their resources into this. To see a long-term goal come to fruition for them that’s... we’re really excited for them and this opportunity,” Cash said.

“It’s incredible how we all have to work together as almost one unit, one people. It’s one giant family,” said Thibodeaux.

Cash says after the parade is over, all 309 students will be treated for their hard work with a trip to Disneyland and Universal Studios.

