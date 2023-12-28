Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Actor Pierce Brosnan accused of walking in hazardous area of Yellowstone

Pierce Brosnan poses at a special screening of the film "The Out-Laws," Monday, June 26, 2023,...
FILE - Pierce Brosnan poses at a special screening of the film "The Out-Laws," Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Regal LA Live theaters in Los Angeles. The actor best known for his role as 007 has apparently gotten himself in legal hot water over allegedly walking in a thermal area of Yellowstone National Park.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pierce Brosnan, an actor known best for his portrayal of James Bond in several movies, has gotten himself into legal trouble after reportedly being caught in a restricted area of Yellowstone National Park.

The 70-year-old Irish actor is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Wyoming on Jan. 23 after being cited for allegedly walking in an off-limits thermal area of the park, according to court documents obtained by media outlets.

According to KRTV, the incident happened on Nov. 1, and two citations were issued, one for violating rules involving foot travel and the other involving violating closure and use limits, both petty offenses.

Brosnan was in the Yellowstone area recently filming “Unholy Trinity,” a western, the Livingstone Enterprise reported back in October.

The actor’s representatives haven’t yet responded to media requests for comment.

The National Park Service has several rules for the thermal areas of Yellowstone, where hot springs are abundant, including making sure to stay on boardwalks and designated trails.

Hot springs have killed or injured more people than any other natural feature at the park, the National Park Service said.

In one particularly horrifying instance in 2016, a man was killed and his body dissolved away after he fell into a hot spring while hiking in a prohibited area with his sister, the Guardian reported.

All that they were able to recover from the man were a wallet and a pair of flip-flops.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Steve Perkins
ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins

Latest News

The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Former Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled
A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
Police lights
Authorities identify body found in Sheffield on Wednesday
FILE - The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington. The U.S. military on...
Independent lawyers begin prosecuting cases of sexual assault and other crimes in the US military