Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

WATCH: Fire department’s take on classic ‘Christmas Vacation’ scene goes viral

A fire department in Savage, Minnesota has gone viral after creating a spoof of the film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." (SOURCE: WCCO, WARNER BROS PICTURES, SAVAGE FIRE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) – While many people enjoyed the holidays at home, first responders kept working around the clock.

However, that doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t take breaks to celebrate.

Firefighters with the Savage Fire Department in Minnesota took some time to recreate a famous scene from a holiday movie.

The classic scene is from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” when Chevy Chase’s character Clark Griswold plugs in the Christmas lights hung on the house.

The firefighters’ now-viral video sports more than 1.4 million views on TikTok since it was posted last week, making the firefighters local celebrities.

Making a holiday video has been a tradition for the Savage Fire Department for the last four years, but fire crews said this was more than just a silly video.

They said they hope the videos can give the public faces to the first responders that serve them.

“It feels good. Especially making a difference in a different way than usual in our community,” Captain Kevin Pass said.

The firefighters also said they hope the videos may inspire others to become first responders in their community.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Steve Perkins
ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins
Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado (L) Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado (R)
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy investigation’ for trafficking fentanyl in Huntsville

Latest News

Caleb Gurley
Decatur man arrested in Arkansas following high-speed pursuit
A recent report shows engagements are expected to pick up steam next year. (CNN, KTVZ, WINK)
Retailer predicts marriage proposals will soar in 2024
A fire department in Savage, Minnesota has gone viral after creating a spoof of the film...
WATCH: Fire department's take on classic 'Christmas Vacation' scene goes viral
A recent report shows engagements are expected to pick up steam next year. (CNN, KTVZ, WINK)
Retailer predicts marriage proposals will soar in 2024