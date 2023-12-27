Warning issued after kitten found with rabies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A kitten in Central Alabama tested positive for rabies last week, prompting health officials to issue a statewide public plea.

“A group of very young kittens were taken by the owner approximately one month ago,” the Alabama Department of Public Heath said in a statement. “The kitten who died was exhibiting neurological signs and was taken for veterinary care.”

The kitten died in Autauga County, but ADHP said its warning affects all of Alabama.

State law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccinations.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.