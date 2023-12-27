Deals
Warning issued after kitten found with rabies

Cat receiving rabies vaccine.
Cat receiving rabies vaccine.(Source: Kristen King / U.S. Army / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A kitten in Central Alabama tested positive for rabies last week, prompting health officials to issue a statewide public plea.

“A group of very young kittens were taken by the owner approximately one month ago,” the Alabama Department of Public Heath said in a statement. “The kitten who died was exhibiting neurological signs and was taken for veterinary care.”

The kitten died in Autauga County, but ADHP said its warning affects all of Alabama.

State law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccinations.

