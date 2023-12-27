Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

‘Valuable to program’: Huntsville High band heads across the pond to participate in New Year’s Day Parade

The band will be ringing in 2024 by performing in London’s annual New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1.
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville High School’s marching band began their trek across the pond on Wednesday morning.

The band will be ringing in 2024 by performing in London’s annual New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1.

Over 200 band members, staff and families headed out on buses with over 200 pieces of equipment traveling alongside them.

Preparing for their sendoff from Huntsville High to the airport, band members could not contain their excitement for the once-in-a-lifetime moment. Panthers band member Will Anderson said the experience will have a huge impact on the program.

“One of the best things about this is we get to have all our band [together],” said Anderson. “All of our hard work be broadcast to millions of people across the world and I think that’s very valuable to our program.”

The parade in its 38th year will welcome around 650,000 spectators along the streets of London with a two-mile long (3.2 km) parade route. The band will be positioned at number five within the parade lineup among 10,000 performers.

Huntsville High’s Band Director Stuart Tankesley said the band is excited to represent the city of Huntsville and Huntsville City Schools.

“We are not only excited to perform, but we are excited to experience British culture,” Tankesley said.

Gabby Millar, another member of the marching band, said the parade will be a great opportunity to show off the band to millions.

“It will be wonderful to show off our band, our school [and] show our school spirit,” Millar said. “It will be great to show the world and say ‘Hey we’re here and we’re doing our thing!’ "

The HHS band will be checking out the sights of London from the Tower of London, Windsor Castle and Hampton Court Palace.

For people interested in catching the band perform, the parade will be broadcast live on PBS starting at 6 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Steve Perkins
ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins
Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado (L) Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado (R)
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy investigation’ for trafficking fentanyl in Huntsville

Latest News

Caleb Gurley
Decatur man arrested in Arkansas following high-speed pursuit
Malek Taylor and Jarvan Theus are accused of traveling from Tennessee to Florence to have sex...
Tennessee duo accused of traveling to Florence for sex with 13-year-old girl
1-565 eastbound near Exit 10 in Huntsville
Crash on I-565 causes another wreck into Huntsville police vehicle
Huntsville High Band heading to London for New Year's Day Parade
Huntsville High band heads to London to participate in New Year’s Day Parade