‘Valuable to program’: Huntsville High band heads across the pond to participate in New Year’s Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville High School’s marching band began their trek across the pond on Wednesday morning.

The band will be ringing in 2024 by performing in London’s annual New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1.

Over 200 band members, staff and families headed out on buses with over 200 pieces of equipment traveling alongside them.

Preparing for their sendoff from Huntsville High to the airport, band members could not contain their excitement for the once-in-a-lifetime moment. Panthers band member Will Anderson said the experience will have a huge impact on the program.

“One of the best things about this is we get to have all our band [together],” said Anderson. “All of our hard work be broadcast to millions of people across the world and I think that’s very valuable to our program.”

The parade in its 38th year will welcome around 650,000 spectators along the streets of London with a two-mile long (3.2 km) parade route. The band will be positioned at number five within the parade lineup among 10,000 performers.

Huntsville High’s Band Director Stuart Tankesley said the band is excited to represent the city of Huntsville and Huntsville City Schools.

“We are not only excited to perform, but we are excited to experience British culture,” Tankesley said.

Gabby Millar, another member of the marching band, said the parade will be a great opportunity to show off the band to millions.

“It will be wonderful to show off our band, our school [and] show our school spirit,” Millar said. “It will be great to show the world and say ‘Hey we’re here and we’re doing our thing!’ "

The HHS band will be checking out the sights of London from the Tower of London, Windsor Castle and Hampton Court Palace.

For people interested in catching the band perform, the parade will be broadcast live on PBS starting at 6 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.