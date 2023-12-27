Deals
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes road blockage on Beltline Rd. in Decatur

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are on the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Beltline Road and Central Parkway.

Southbound traffic on Beltline Road is being diverted to Central Parkway at this time. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated once the roadway is cleared.

