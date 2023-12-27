Tennessee duo accused of traveling to Florence for sex with 13-year-old girl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two 18-year-olds from Tennessee were arrested, accused of traveling across state lines to Florence for sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The Florence Police Department said officers took a report on Christmas Eve regarding a 13-year-old girl who had run away from home around 2 a.m.

Police said they found the girl around 3:30 a.m. in a vehicle with Jarvan Theus and Malek Taylor, both of Ripley, Tennessee.

“After an investigation, it was determined that sexual acts had occurred and the two males traveled across state lines to Florence with the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual acts,” said Sgt. Cliff Billingsley with the Florence Police Department.

Theus and Taylor are each being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

