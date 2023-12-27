Deals
Sunny & mild Wednesday, rain mixing with snow Friday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed in parts of NE Alabama to start off the morning, please allow a few extra minutes out the door. 

Along with fog, it is a frosty start to the day with chilly morning temperatures in the lower 30s.  Skies will be mainly sunny through the morning into the afternoon with high temperatures topping out just above average in the middle 50s with a light southwest wind.  Cloud cover will increase this evening with a spotty rain shower or two possible as a weak front moves through. 

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s again, a few flurries may even start the day Thursday.  Expect a much colder day on Thursday with a westerly wind keeping our temperatures below average in the middle 40s.  We are tracking an upper-level center of low pressure that can bring us a potential rain and snow mix for Friday. 

We have the 48 First Alert out for the rain and snow mix Friday, but are expecting very little as far as any significant travel impacts.  With the warm soil and road temperatures, most snowfall will melt on contact.  Grassy and elevated surfaces in Middle Tennessee and Northeast Alabama can possible see a tenth of an inch of snowfall. 

The last weekend of 2023 will be fairly cool with sunshine and high temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  New Year’s Day could bring a few isolated rain showers with highs staying in the 40s.

