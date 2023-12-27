Steve Perkins supporters rebuild memorial in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new memorial honoring the life of Steve Perkins now stands at the steps of Decatur City Hall.

It comes as police are still searching for the person who removed the old memorial.

Police said the removal happened early Sunday morning.

City officials said they did not authorize anyone to remove the memorial.

Supporters of Perkins have come out and rebuilt the memorial. They said many parts can never be replaced, like the dried flowers that were symbolic, showing time can never be replaced.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has wrapped up its investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

One supporter said the city needs to quickly figure out who removed the old memorial.

“It’s as if the leadership is allowing this action to take place, as if they want the city to be in an uproar,” said Adrianna Tapscott. “So, I feel as if this is an affliction of poor leadership, people continuing to do things that’s against standard moral compass.

If you know who removed the previous memorial, Decatur Police want to hear from you.

