Second Chance Animal Shelter collecting cans for shelter dogs

Shelter officials say 60,000 cans have been collected so far
Shelter officials say 60,000 cans have been collected so far
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Employees at Second Chance Shelter in Boaz have announced a unique way to raise money, and cut down on litter across North Alabama.

Shelter Director Doug McGee is starting an aluminum can drive called “Green Steps for Homless Pets” to help raise money for shelter animals. It will also decrease the amount of litter in the area.

McGee says this idea came after the shelter joined Marshall County’s People Against a Littered State also known as PALS. He says he wanted to come up with something that would better the lives of his shelter dogs, and the community surrounding the shelter.

McGee also says instead of measuring the amount of cans in pounds, he’s measuring them in distance. For example, the shelter has already collected over 60-thousand cans in the last few months, which equals about four miles.

His goal is to collect one million cans, enough to reach the Tennessee state line from the shelter which is approximately 80 miles.

”I’d like to imagine a tube of cans that goes from Boaz, Alabama through Guntersville- as we do it, I want to list each town, Albertville, Guntersville, Huntsville to Tennesee just to have fun and see if we can do it,” said McGee.

He says money collected from recycling the cans will go straight to the shelter’s animals to help with spay and neuter fees. McGee says if they meet their goal, the funds could have a major impact on cutting down the stray population in the county.

”It’s good for the environment, the dogs will benefit because a million cans will bring us somewhere around $15,000. It’s just a win-win,” Mcgee said.

The shelter is accepting donations with no deadline, as they plan to collect until they reach or surpass their goal of one million cans.

Those looking to donate their surplus of aluminum cans can drop them off at the shelter on County Road 378 in Boaz.

