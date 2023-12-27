Rescue Me Project receives new addition to their nonprofit mentorship program

Deals
A Shoals nonprofit called the Rescue Me Project was gifted new equipment to start another addition to their program.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) -A Shoals nonprofit was gifted new equipment to start another addition to their program.

The Rescue Me Project is a mentorship initiative that targets children from ages nine to 18. The project recently received all new workout equipment for what they are calling their fitness lab from different locals, churches and businesses.

President and founder of the Rescue Me Project Dewayne Malone said they are excited to open the fitness portion of their initiative in January. The project also offers STEM classes, mentorship programs, life skill lessons and more.

The fitness lab is meant to teach children more than just how to stay healthy.

It’s another way for us to get involved in something that they’re interested in already and still implement leadership and communication skills and show the importance of physical health, mental health and so on,” Malone said. “Then it’s another way to teach discipline and being consistent in whatever you do.”

The program is available to residents in the Shoals on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school.

