Huntsville Summit Apartments slated for $4M in renovations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Some low-income residents in Huntsville will see a major upgrade to their living conditions as one affordable housing complex will soon be completely renovated.

The Huntsville City Council recently authorized $4 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funding that will be used to upgrade and renovate the Huntsville Summit Apartments near downtown Huntsville. The ERA program provides funding to owners of low-income properties.

Huntsville Summit, which is owned by Meridian Commons Ltd., is partnering with the City of Huntsville Community Development Department on this project.

On top of the $4 million ERA funds, Meridian Commons Ltd. and its partner Neigborhood Concepts Inc. will be leveraging a $23 million investment for the renovation.

The total property investment of $27 million will fund new elevators, and up-to-date wiring, and improve the overall aesthetic of Huntsville Summit.

“It does make us, this administration, Mayor Battle, the city council, always prioritize affordable housing in our community,” said Community Development Manager Scott Erwin. “There are thousands of new units being built but many can’t afford it.

“We want them to know we are working to preserve and add on the affordable side also.”

Over the summer, dozens of Huntsville Summit residents were displaced for weeks following an electrical fire in the building. Erwin said while this was taken into consideration when deciding on the renovation, they have been working on the project for over a year.

Erwin said another reason for the renovation is the lack of affordable housing in our area. Huntsville constantly has new apartments popping up, but many are not able to afford new construction prices. This is why the city is looking to preserve and construct more affordable housing for low-income families.

“We’re growing a lot, but we’re growing sometimes at rental rates that some have a hard time keeping up with so our role is to make sure that we have some kind of subsidy in place for a retiree or someone on a fixed income that can still have a good quality of life here in Huntsville,” Erwin said.

The renovation will take place floor by floor so residents will not have to be relocated outside of the building. Erwin said they are hopeful to begin renovations in late summer or early fall and construction will take around nine to 12 months to complete.

