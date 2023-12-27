Officials identify man killed in Pisgah deputy-involved shooting

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials have identified the man who was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Pisgah on Tuesday night.

Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said the incident happened when two deputies went to a home regarding a homicide investigation.

Harnen said one deputy arrived at a home on County Road 88 where he found 30-year-old Cameron Tolbert of Pisgah brandishing a rifle.

Harnen said the deputy quickly retreated to his vehicle and called for backup. He says a twenty-minute standoff ensued once other deputies arrived.

After deputies demanded Tolbert drop his weapon multiple times, Tolbert stepped out onto the porch of the home and fired one round toward deputies.

Two deputies returned fire, and Tolbert was killed. The deputies were not injured during the incident.

According to Harnen, Tolbert was not a suspect in the homicide investigation, he was just wanted for questioning.

The two officers are currently on administrative leave following the shooting per the department’s protocol.

“Protocol for a shooting incident is to at least give them several days off just to get their mind cleared and for us to do a shooting review,” Harnen said. “[That] will be completed tomorrow by our office. We don’t feel like there is any issue with them being in policy but we have not met yet to do that.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.

