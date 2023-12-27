Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Lawrence County corrections officer improving after accident

Blake Whitaker’s pastor says he is finally responding to voice commands.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County Corrections Officer hit by a car while helping people at another wreck continues to make progress.

Blake Whitaker’s pastor says he is finally responding to voice commands.

Wheeler is improving by opening his eyes, giving a thumbs up, wiggling his toes, and squeezing hands.

Doctors are going to try and take tubes out to see if he can breathe on his own very soon.

Officials said Wheeler witnessed a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 157 and Parker Rd. in Moulton on December 18.

Whitaker exited his car to check on injuries and was hit by a vehicle attempting to avoid the accident. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital.

The two people involved in the initial accident were transported to the Lawrence Medical Center.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado (L) Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado (R)
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy investigation’ for trafficking fentanyl in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battlre fire on Memorial Pkwy.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle fire at Fern Parc Apartments

Latest News

Caleb Gurley
Decatur man arrested in Arkansas following high-speed pursuit
A new memorial honoring the life of Steve Perkins now stands at the steps of Decatur City Hall.
Steve Perkins supporters rebuild memorial in Decatur
Caleb Gurley
Decatur man arrested following high-speed chase in Arkansas
A new memorial honoring the life of Steve Perkins now stands at the steps of Decatur City Hall.
Supporters of Steve Perkins rebuild memorial in Decatur