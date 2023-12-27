Lawrence County corrections officer improving after accident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County Corrections Officer hit by a car while helping people at another wreck continues to make progress.

Blake Whitaker’s pastor says he is finally responding to voice commands.

Wheeler is improving by opening his eyes, giving a thumbs up, wiggling his toes, and squeezing hands.

Doctors are going to try and take tubes out to see if he can breathe on his own very soon.

Officials said Wheeler witnessed a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 157 and Parker Rd. in Moulton on December 18.

Whitaker exited his car to check on injuries and was hit by a vehicle attempting to avoid the accident. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital.

The two people involved in the initial accident were transported to the Lawrence Medical Center.

