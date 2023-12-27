Deals
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala over Christmas weekend just hours apart. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A couple in Hawaii got a couple of bonus gifts this Christmas.

According to the Kapiolani Medical Center, parents Pedro and Sara welcomed a set of twins just a couple of hours apart over the holiday weekend.

Hospital staff said the parents got to meet their son Robert Ka’ala at 10:12 p.m. on Christmas Eve and their daughter Madalena Kahana just after midnight on Christmas Day.

Pedro and Sara said their children’s names are meaningful to their family.

“Kahana is the valley and Ka’ala is the mountains. We want our children to know that God is with them everywhere from the highest of mountains to the deepest of valleys,” they said.

Robert and Madalena were both 18-inches long. Madalena weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and Robert was 4 pounds, 10 ounces.

“These children are a gift from God,” the parents added.

The family expressed their gratitude to the medical center’s team for helping them bring their Christmas miracles into the world.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

