Food pantries in the Shoals are seeing an increase in people needing help

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) -Nonprofit leaders in the Shoals say they are seeing a huge increase in people needing food.

Penny Freeman with the Meal Barrell Project said nonprofits could always use help but especially during the holiday season.

“The adage says stop and smell the roses but honestly stop and see what’s in front of you,” Freeman said.

Penny Freeman is the director of the Meal Barrel Project. The nonprofit organization helps the community in the Shoals by handing out groceries to the people who need it most. She said she wanted to make a difference in the area when it first began.

“I thought of all the times we have extra food. All the times that produce sometimes sits in our refrigerator and it spoils just because we haven’t gotten around to it and someone that close to us could have used it. And at that point, I vowed that I could do something.”

There are two locations, one in Sheffield and the other in Franklin County. Both locations serve a lot of families in the area, however, Freeman said she has seen almost a 30 percent increase during this holiday season. Freeman said their shelves are stocked but it might not always be that way.

“We were able to take care of it with some of the additional food options that we have available but again that was quite a bit more than we expected,” Freeman explained.

Officials with the Salvation Army said their shelves are sparse from the increase in the area that they have seen. Freeman said this time of the year is when most families fall on hard times.

“We see more people who are housing insecure so we collect items such as blankets and other things to help them with the cold weather but this time of year especially because utility bill are higher and some wages are lower,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the number of people stopping in might not let up, so all food pantries will need all the help they can get. She also said now is when nonprofits need the most support from their community in order to turn around and help the community.

