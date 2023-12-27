Deals
Expert says now is the time to score a deal on a new car

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in the market for a car, this week might be the perfect time to snag a good deal.

There’s only a few days left in the 2023 calendar year so some car dealerships and car manufactures are trying to meet a certain number or quota of sales.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer says already, prices for new and used cars have slowly come down for the past 6-12 months. On top of this, Brauer says there’s always a push at the end of the year for more car sales to increase their numbers. It’s like a last-ditch effort to get more sales under their belt for 2023.

There’s also something called the “stairstep program.” Brauer says these are manufacture-sponsored programs directly to the dealer where if they sell more than a certain amount of a given model, they get a bigger bonus from the manufacturer.

“So let’s say that they sell 15 Ford F-150s in the month of December,” he explains. “If you’re in there trying to deal and they’re on number 14 or 15 and they’re trying to hit those last two sales before the end of the year, you would never know that, but they might be quite aggressive at wanting to get those cars moved.”

If you’re unable to buy a car this week but you’re still in the market, Brauer says you could find good deals all throughout the month of January. Because it’s one of the slowest sales months, you might be able to find an even better deal.

