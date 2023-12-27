Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Deployed soldier’s dog found three weeks after going missing from South Carolina home

By Kevin Connaughton and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A dog who went missing for three weeks while his military owner was deployed overseas has been found safe, WIS reports.

The dog, a Pitbull named Titan, was found 10 miles from his South Carolina home after going missing for about three weeks.

According to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue (HBPR), Titan went missing from Chinquapin Road on Dec. 7 and was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

Since Titan’s owner is a soldier currently overseas, the dog had been staying with his family on Harbison Boulevard.

Several people jumped in to help when Titan went missing, HBPR added.

Linda Provence, the co-founder of HBPR, told WIS she put up flyers and knocked on doors looking for the pup.

The rescue said many kind people rode around, hung flyers, put out food, talked to people, set up feeding stations, cameras, searched with drones and shared on social media.

“One lady even set up a skillet and fried bacon to try to lure him,” Provence said.

Then on Tuesday morning, Titan was found sleeping on another family’s back porch and was able to FaceTime with his owner after the service member’s other family drove down from Charlotte.

“When I drove up the driveway and saw them with him, they had the owner on Facetime,” Provence stated. “Just seeing his face and seeing that happy dog back with his family. That sort of reward is a thrill for me.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado (L) Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado (R)
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy investigation’ for trafficking fentanyl in Huntsville

Latest News

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps
FILE - Attorney Eric Olson, far right, argues before the Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday,...
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state’s ballot
Troopers identify woman who fell under ice in Eagle River; search still underway
Troopers identify woman who fell under ice in Eagle River; search still underway