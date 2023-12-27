Decatur man arrested following high-speed chase in Arkansas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested in Arkansas on Dec. 22 following a high-speed chase.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, 27-year-old Caleb Gurley faces several charges in connection to a high-speed chase in Stone County, Arkansas.

Arkansas deputies said they attempted to pull Gurley over, but he took off on a chase instead.

After the chase ended, authorities were able to stop and arrest him.

He is facing the following charges:

Fleeing

Aggravated assault

Driving while intoxicated

Driving on a suspended license

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Decatur Daily reports that Gurley and a female passenger were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gurley was later discharged and transported to the Stone County Detention Center.

