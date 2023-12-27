Deals
Decatur man arrested following high-speed chase in Arkansas

Caleb Brady Gurley, 27, faces charges that include fleeing, aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated.
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested in Arkansas on Dec. 22 following a high-speed chase.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, 27-year-old Caleb Gurley faces several charges in connection to a high-speed chase in Stone County, Arkansas.

Arkansas deputies said they attempted to pull Gurley over, but he took off on a chase instead.

After the chase ended, authorities were able to stop and arrest him.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Fleeing
  • Aggravated assault
  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving on a suspended license
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Decatur Daily reports that Gurley and a female passenger were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gurley was later discharged and transported to the Stone County Detention Center.

