Decatur man arrested following high-speed chase in Arkansas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested in Arkansas on Dec. 22 following a high-speed chase.
According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, 27-year-old Caleb Gurley faces several charges in connection to a high-speed chase in Stone County, Arkansas.
Arkansas deputies said they attempted to pull Gurley over, but he took off on a chase instead.
After the chase ended, authorities were able to stop and arrest him.
He is facing the following charges:
- Fleeing
- Aggravated assault
- Driving while intoxicated
- Driving on a suspended license
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Decatur Daily reports that Gurley and a female passenger were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gurley was later discharged and transported to the Stone County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.