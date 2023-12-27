Deals
Crash on I-565 causes another wreck into Huntsville police vehicle

A single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 565 near County Line Road caused another wreck involving a Huntsville police vehicle.
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 565 near County Line Road caused another wreck involving a Huntsville police vehicle.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, officers first responded to a traffic crash that blocked both eastbound lanes of the interstate. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson Don Webster said the first crash was a single-vehicle crash involving a rolled-over vehicle.

Police said around 10:15 p.m. while an officer was providing traffic around the original wreck, a driver then failed to exit the interstate and struck an officer’s patrol vehicle.

Webster said two children and two adults were taken to the hospital with injuries. All four injured are expected to fully recover.

