Colbert County Sheriff’s Office makes upgrades to their equipment

By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Deputies for the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office will now be armed with new tasers but that is not all.

Sheriff Eric Balentine said these new tasers are easier to use, faster to get out of the holster and it holds more than one cartridge at a time. He said the tasers they had were out of date, however, the new tasers are not the only new addition. They have new body armor, radios, computers, vehicles and body cameras.

“We’re trying to keep up with what’s the most efficient and cost effective but also you know you can’t put a price on safety,” Sheriff Balentine said. “It allows us to subdue and apprehend and have less injuries to both our deputies and the person we’re trying to get into custody.”

Sheriff Balentine said these additions are what enables deputies to keep the community safe.

“It gives us an option to dissolve a situation without having to use deadly force,” Balentine said. “This allows them to take us into custody using the least amount of force necessary. So that’s beneficial to the community also. We want to use the least amount of force necessary to apprehend or to affect an arrest.”

Sheriff Balentine said they will continue to upgrade their technology and equipment to ensure the safety of everyone in the county. He said he will be adding more new vehicles and computers in the future.

