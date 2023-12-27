Birmingham woman tracks down owner of stolen Christmas gifts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman stopped the Grinch from stealing a family’s Christmas joy, kind of. She wasn’t able to keep presents from allegedly being stolen, but she was able to return most of them to a UAB employee who had lost hope in seeing her family enjoy their Christmas gifts.

All that was taken out of two big boxes Lynn Artz found in her backyard were clothing items. With the help of the internet, she was able to track down the owner and reunite her with the presents.

Some might say Artz was at the right place at the right time Christmas Eve, but if you ask Mallory Flowers, she’d say she’s her Christmas angel.

“I woke up this morning and I had an email from Lynn. I did not expect her or anyone to be able to find me or be able to get the gifts back. I was absolutely blown away,” said Flowers. “Oh I just hugged her neck and I was like thank you so so very much, you have no idea how much this means to me.”

According to Artz, she found two boxes full of Christmas presents, rummaged through and thrown to the side in an alley behind her house on 16th Avenue in Birmingham. All were personalized gifts Flowers says she was sending by her brother because she’d be spending Christmas with her in laws in Florida.

“He said I’m so sorry someone broke into my truck and stole all of your Christmas gifts for our family. Of course I was very upset, but I’m actually glad I was in church because that’s the perfect place to get that kind of news,” said Flowers.

“I knew it was fixing to rain, so I thought I’d better get the box. I thought it was empty,” said Artz.

Having only a few first names to work with and not sure how she was going to return the gifts, Artz says she turned to the one place that could get her the answers she needed.

“I Googled and I searched Facebook and it was actually two of the names were paired together on a wedding announcement,” said Artz.

From there she says her hunt for it would lead her to Flowers’ wedding website and then she was eventually able to find an email address for the UAB employee.

“I guess it’s also a testament to how much information is online,” said Artz.

And all that the would-be Grinch got away with is a few clothing items and an electric toothbrush.

“Whoever took these gifts they must have needed them. I kind of jokingly told my family that I just donated gifts this year in their name,” said Flowers.

Artz says she did report the boxes to the police. She didn’t call though. She emailed because she says she didn’t want to bring an officer out on Christmas Eve.

