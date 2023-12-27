Authorities probing fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pisgah

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Pisgah.

Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said the incident happened Tuesday night when two deputies went to a home regarding a homicide investigation.

Harnen said a person came to the door with a rifle and fired at the deputies. The deputies returned fire and ultimately killed the person.

The deputies were not injured during the incident.

According to Harnen, the victim was not a suspect in the homicide investigation. They were wanted for questioning.

The name of the person killed and the deputies involved have not yet been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.