Authorities probing fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pisgah

A person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Pisgah, Jackson County authorities said.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Pisgah.

Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said the incident happened Tuesday night when two deputies went to a home regarding a homicide investigation.

Harnen said a person came to the door with a rifle and fired at the deputies. The deputies returned fire and ultimately killed the person.

The deputies were not injured during the incident.

According to Harnen, the victim was not a suspect in the homicide investigation. They were wanted for questioning.

The name of the person killed and the deputies involved have not yet been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.

