Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Alabama State Senator proposes bill to prevent officers from tasing suspects once they're restrained

Alabama State Senator proposes bill to prevent officers from tasing suspects once they're restrained
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Earlier this month, 24-year-old Micah Washington was tased by an officer in Reform, Alabama after he was already handcuffed. That video prompted State Senator Merika Coleman to propose legislation she hopes will keep this from happening again.

“Here you had a young man that was compliant, who was in restraints, who posed no further threat and yet continued to be tased,” said State Senator Merika Coleman.

State Senator Coleman is proposing two versions of a bill, a civil version and a criminal version, that would prohibit officers from tasing someone who is restrained.

“There are times even when something doesn’t necessarily rise to a criminal defense but there are civil issues that have happened such as when someone has to go to the hospital, hospital bills or something of that nature where they can go after the civil defense even if the district attorney decides not to file someone as criminal,” added Coleman.

She says while the civil version of the bill would allow a judge to award compensation if need be, the criminal version would allow a district attorney to charge an officer with a Class C felony for tasing someone who is restrained. Even with the proposed penalties she says this is not an attack on law enforcement.

“I understand again this is a non-lethal method in certain situations but there are other ones where that taser is used over and over and over again and you’ve got to think about what that can do to a human’s system,” said Coleman.

State Senator Coleman recently proposed a bill that would make police body cam and dash cam video public record in an effort to make it more accessible to the public. Like that bill she says one will have its challenges but she says this one could be easier to pass.

“It’s going to be an uphill battle with legislation as it relates to law enforcement, but I think that you have a better opportunity here because again we’ve seen these videos,” said Coleman.

State Senator Coleman says she plans to pre file the bill next week but before then she’s hoping to get feedback from groups like the district attorneys association and any law enforcement associations.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Steve Perkins
ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins
Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado (L) Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado (R)
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy investigation’ for trafficking fentanyl in Huntsville

Latest News

Caleb Gurley
Decatur man arrested in Arkansas following high-speed pursuit
Malek Taylor and Jarvan Theus are accused of traveling from Tennessee to Florence to have sex...
Tennessee duo accused of traveling to Florence for sex with 13-year-old girl
1-565 eastbound near Exit 10 in Huntsville
Crash on I-565 causes another wreck into Huntsville police vehicle
Huntsville High Band heading to London for New Year's Day Parade
Huntsville High band heads to London to participate in New Year’s Day Parade
Huntsville High School’s marching band will be ringing in 2024 by performing in London’s...
‘Valuable to program’: Huntsville High band heads across the pond to participate in New Year’s Day Parade