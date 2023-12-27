48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday

Tuesday will be a day of slowly clearing skies with some sunshine expected by the afternoon and winds will be light from the northwest. Despite some pops of sun, temperatures will not warm much through the day with seasonal highs for this time of year in the low to middle 50s. Partly cloudy skies and some more fog are expected overnight with colder morning lows on Wednesday in the low to middle 30s.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine and some passing clouds with comfortable temperatures in the middle 50s. More clouds will arrive by Thursday along with some colder air from the north with high temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. We have an upper-level low approaching Thursday night that could bring some scattered rain showers late in the evening. As temperatures fall Thursday night, we could see some light snow or a wintry mix with some of the rain showers.

A 48 First Alert has been issued early Friday for the potential of a rain and snow mix for parts of the Tennessee Valley, likely for areas in Middle Tennessee and Northeast Alabama. Temperatures will be very close to freezing Friday morning, and this could allow some slick spots to form on the roads, so check back for the latest forecast to stay up to date with potential impacts!

The last weekend of 2023 is looking dry, but cool with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers are looking likely for New Year’s Day on Monday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.