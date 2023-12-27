Deals
48 First Alert For Rain Mixing With Snow Friday

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Skies will be mainly sunny through the afternoon with high temperatures topping out above average in the mid to upper 50s with a light southwest wind. Cloud cover will increase this evening with a spotty rain shower or two possible as a weak front moves through, but most locations will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s again and a few flurries may even start the day Thursday.

Expect a much colder day on Thursday with a westerly wind keeping our temperatures below average in the middle 40s. We are tracking an upper-level center of low pressure that will bring us a potential of rain and snow mix for Friday. A 48 First Alert still remains in effect for a wintry mix mainly on Friday, but we are expecting very little as far as any significant travel impacts. With the warm soil and road temperatures, any snowfall will likely melt on contact. The only exception would be grassy and elevated surfaces in Middle Tennessee and Northeast Alabama, which could possibly see a tenth of an inch of snowfall. A few isolated slick spots will possible, especially late Friday and early Saturday, so please use caution on the roadways.

The last weekend of 2023 will be fairly cool with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. New Year’s Day could bring a few isolated rain showers with highs staying in the 40s.

