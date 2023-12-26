Deals
What to do with Christmas trees after the holidays?

The safest ways to dispose of Christmas trees after the holidays
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now that the holidays have wrapped up, what are you going to do with your tree?

The Forestry Commission has some tips for safely disposing of your live Christmas tree.

They said you can reuse certain elements from the tree. Robert Maddox, who serves as work unit manager, suggests composting or finding a mulcher.

He also said to try to find local drop-off areas for disposing of the tree rather than taking it to a dumpster.

Maddox said no matter how you choose to dispose of your tree, please make sure to do it responsibly.

“Some communities throughout the state have Parks and Rec and the landfill has a mulching system where the park doesn’t have to buy any mulch year-round. Year-round they mulch. Also, they create communities piles of mulch that the community can get for free.”

Maddox says another option is finding someone with a pond. The tree can provide a new home for fish.

People are strongly advised against burning their Christmas trees in fireplaces.

