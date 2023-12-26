‘We were the first’: Woman remembers being the first to buy a home in Alabama under G.I. Bill

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The original G.I. bill was signed into law in 1944 and gave veterans a home loan guarantee program. Did you know the first home bought with one of those loans in the state of Alabama was in Florence?

Henry and Bertha Webb did not realize they were making history when they bought their house in 1945.

“We were the first in Alabama and since then I know there’s been more,” Webb said.

Henry and Bertha got married two days before Henry shipped out. When he returned home, he was eligible for a home loan under the G.I. Bill. They were the first to do so in Alabama. They only had to put down around $2500 for the home.

“When Henry got out of service, we knew that we could get it so we applied for it then,” Webb said.

Bertha just turned 100 this year but she said she can remember it like it was just yesterday. She raised her children in that house until they eventually decided to move down the street. Her daughter Linda Walsh said she will forever be grateful for the chance to have a home.

“It was amazing because they came out of service with not much money,” Walsh said. “Dad had a job with Auto Electric, Campbell Motors, different places. He was a mechanic, but they made the payments. It was a good home.”

Walsh said she grew up never recognizing the history of the home, but now she cannot get over how monumental it is.

“I know mother talked about it all my life,” Walsh said. “It’s great, but it’s amazing. I didn’t know it was that historical, but it is!”

She said her mom and dad were a great example for other couples in the state to apply for the loan themselves.

