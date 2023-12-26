WB lane reopened on Hwy. 69 near Mercury Dr. in Marshall County
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The westbound lane of Highway 69 near Mercury Drive in Marshall County has reopened following a wreck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The agency said a single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
