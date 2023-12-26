WB lane blocked on Hwy. 69 near Mercury Dr. in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The westbound lane of Highway 69 near Mercury Drive in Marshall County is closed, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The agency said a single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers are continuing to monitor the situation.

