WB lane blocked on Hwy. 69 near Mercury Dr. in Marshall County

The westbound lane of Highway 69 near Mercury Drive in Marshall County is closed, according to...
The westbound lane of Highway 69 near Mercury Drive in Marshall County is closed, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The westbound lane of Highway 69 near Mercury Drive in Marshall County is closed, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The agency said a single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers are continuing to monitor the situation.

