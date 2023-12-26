Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Slow clearing Tuesday, First Alert for Friday rain/snow mix

WAFF 7 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight in locations east of I-65, visibility will be limited for some of you during the early morning hours. 

Along with the fog, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with morning temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.  Today will be a day of slowly clearing skies with some sunshine expected by the afternoon, winds will be light from the northwest.  Temperatures will not warm much through the day with the lingering cloud cover and highs will be seasonal in the low to middle 50s. 

Partly cloudy skies and some more fog are expected overnight with colder morning lows on Wednesday in the low to middle 30s.  Wednesday will bring more sunshine and some passing clouds with comfortable temperatures in the middle 50s.  More clouds will arrive by Thursday along with some colder air from the north, Thursday’s highs will only be in the middle 40s. 

We have an upper-level low approaching Thursday night that could bring some scattered rain showers late in the evening.  As temps fall Thursday night,  we can see some light snow or a wintry mix with some of the rain showers.  We have the 48 First Alert out for Friday for the potential of a rain and snow mix for parts of the Tennessee Valley, likely areas in Middle Tennessee and Northeast Alabama.  Temperatures will be very close to freezing Friday morning and this can allow some slick spots to form on the roads… check back for the latest on Friday’s forecast. 

The last weekend of 2023 is looking dry but cool with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.  Scattered showers are looking likely for new Year’s Day Monday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

