Shoals nonprofit to help displaced veterans land back on their feet

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) -A new nonprofit in the Shoals is hoping to make a big change and impact a lot of people by providing veterans with a warm place to stay and other services.

Many different members of the community have been looking to start a nonprofit for displaced veterans for a few years now. The nonprofit Community Unity 360 is new to the area and ready to make an impact in the Shoals starting with this house.

One of the members, Wendy Snitzer, said there has been a big need for this for several years.

“It was a lot of porch pick-ups, operating out of the trunk of your car, off the front porch just putting things together,” Snitzer explained. “Until we got organized, it was just a collective of good neighbors and good businesses trying to change the footprint and the blueprint that we leave in our community.”

She said in her experience, veterans are capable of amazing things. She said that some just need a little help landing on their feet after serving our country.

“They don’t need a handout, they need a hand up. They’ve already made it,” Snitzer said. “They’ve been together and they’ve been successful so whatever happened between that and the trauma in between, we can bridge the gap.”

CU360 is renovating a house in Sheffield that will hold around eight displaced veterans and serve as a hub for any veteran just looking to relax.

Rick Busbee is also looking to make sure that the nonprofit doesn’t just stop at providing a place to sleep at night. They are going to have a lot of future projects such as providing service animals, helping the vets land jobs, always having a hot meal service, and much more.

“While we’re at home enjoying a nice meal and opening gifts, somebody is serving overseas and giving us this opportunity,” Busbee said. “So there should be no veterans that don’t have access to the things they need. It doesn’t matter what they need or how much time they serve. They paid the price to have our support.”

The organization is hoping to have the house remodeled and refurbished by February 2024. They are relying on the community’s help and businesses in the area.

