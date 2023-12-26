Deals
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile-born rapper who been in and out of trouble with the law over the past several years faces a new federal gun charge.

Nahshon Jones, who performs under the name HoneyKomb Brazy, is one of three people arrested during a traffic stop last week. According to an affidavit filed by an FBI task force officer, a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy noticed a 2022 Cadillac Escalade was in the passing lane for too long on the W.K. Wilson Bridge on Interstate 65 and had tinted windows.

The deputy pulled over the vehicle on Dec. 18 at Exit 22 in Creola.

The affidavit states that the driver was 31-year-old Mobile resident Mason Demetrius Fuller. He was wearing soft armor labeled “Enforcement” and had a bullet-proof vest inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The passengers were Jones, 28, and a 39-year-old Houston man named Miguel Wayne Hall, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint alleges that deputies found a Girsan 9mm pistol near where Fuller was sitting and a Smith & Wesson AR pistol under the third-row seat near where Jones and Hall were sitting.

All three were prohibited by law from having guns – Fuller because of a protection-from-abuse order signed by a judge in Georgia, and the other two because of prior felony convictions.

The affidavit also alleges that deputies found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the ashtray and a liquid medicine bottle that investigators believe may be a syrupy narcotic drink known as “lean.”

In addition to the charge, the task force agent requested a court order to take samples from the defendants who test against DNA that might be recovered from the weapons.

Jones has put out a number of rap music videos depicting guns and violent lyrics. He been arrested several times, most recently in November on a charge that he exposed himself to a corrections officer at Mobile County Metro Jail in October 2021.

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis dismissed that charged on Dec. 13 after the victim indicated she did not want to move forward. That was just five days before the traffic stop on Interstate 65.

Jones has experienced the criminal justice system from the other side, as well. Investigators say his grandparents died in drive-by shooting and fire in 2021. A police detective previously testified that the killing was apparent revenge against an associate of Jones.

The first murder trial in that shooting is scheduled for May. Jones and his two co-defendants in the latest gun case, meanwhile, will appear in U.S. District Court. A date has not yet been set.

