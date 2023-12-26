Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Share Your Santa Photos!

Kwanzaa holiday observance begins

Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday marks the first day of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa.

The name comes from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits.”

The holiday was created in 1966 as a non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots that celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, collective responsibility, self-determination, faith and purpose.

A candle is lit each night on the kinara, in a way like the menorah in Hanukkah.

The kinara holds seven candles — one black, three green and three red. They represent the people, the struggle and the future, as well as the seven principles.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battlre fire on Memorial Pkwy.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle fire at Fern Parc Apartments

Latest News

Decatur community provides donations for displaced family
Decatur community comes together for displaced family of 9
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Israeli forces bombarded central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding its ground offensive....
LNL: Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive