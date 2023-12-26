Here’s what you can expect from the 2024 housing market in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With the end of the year quickly approaching, many may have a New Year’s resolution to purchase a home in 2024.

Real estate experts say 2023 was a tough year for the market in Huntsville. With interest rates remaining high for the majority of the year, many potential buyers had to skip out on securing a home of their own until the market becomes more accessible and affordable.

Christopher Hulser-Hoover, President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, said things are looking up for the real estate market in 2024.

Currently, interest rates are sitting anywhere from 6-7%. Lending experts expect we will see that percentage drop a few points in the coming year, potentially as low as 5%.

Hulser-Hoover said homes in Huntsville have also been staying on the market longer so potential buyers are no longer rushing to purchase a home before they’ve done their due diligence.

“It’s not that mad rush where if they walk into a house they immediately need to go out and write a contract on the hood of their car,” Hulser-Hoover said. “They can actually think about it overnight.

“We’re not seeing the multiple offers of 12-15 offers per home, they actually have a little breathing room and the ability to make a wiser decision on a home.”

While we are seeing new inventory popping up all over the metro area, the problem is the price tag. Many of the new-build homes are not affordable for first-time home buyers, forcing many to sign a mortgage they can not afford and quickly relist the home back on the market.

Others were not able to get pre-approved with interest rates reaching as high as 8%.

Hulser-Hoover said if interest rates fall a few points in the new year, many will now be able to get pre-approved and afford a home of their own.

“It was a challenging year because with interest rates rising and some rates hitting 8%, it really slowed things down because unfortunately some buyers who were qualified at 4 or 5 percent could no longer be qualified at 8 percent and had to go into the rental side,” Hulser-Hoover said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.