Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Here’s what you can expect from the 2024 housing market in Huntsville

Christopher Hulser-Hoover, President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, said things are looking up for the real estate market in 2024.
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With the end of the year quickly approaching, many may have a New Year’s resolution to purchase a home in 2024.

Real estate experts say 2023 was a tough year for the market in Huntsville. With interest rates remaining high for the majority of the year, many potential buyers had to skip out on securing a home of their own until the market becomes more accessible and affordable.

Christopher Hulser-Hoover, President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, said things are looking up for the real estate market in 2024.

Currently, interest rates are sitting anywhere from 6-7%. Lending experts expect we will see that percentage drop a few points in the coming year, potentially as low as 5%.

Hulser-Hoover said homes in Huntsville have also been staying on the market longer so potential buyers are no longer rushing to purchase a home before they’ve done their due diligence.

“It’s not that mad rush where if they walk into a house they immediately need to go out and write a contract on the hood of their car,” Hulser-Hoover said. “They can actually think about it overnight.

“We’re not seeing the multiple offers of 12-15 offers per home, they actually have a little breathing room and the ability to make a wiser decision on a home.”

While we are seeing new inventory popping up all over the metro area, the problem is the price tag. Many of the new-build homes are not affordable for first-time home buyers, forcing many to sign a mortgage they can not afford and quickly relist the home back on the market.

Others were not able to get pre-approved with interest rates reaching as high as 8%.

Hulser-Hoover said if interest rates fall a few points in the new year, many will now be able to get pre-approved and afford a home of their own.

“It was a challenging year because with interest rates rising and some rates hitting 8%, it really slowed things down because unfortunately some buyers who were qualified at 4 or 5 percent could no longer be qualified at 8 percent and had to go into the rental side,” Hulser-Hoover said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battlre fire on Memorial Pkwy.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle fire at Fern Parc Apartments

Latest News

Decatur community provides donations for displaced family
Decatur community comes together for displaced family of 9
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Huntsville's real estate outlook promising for 2024
Authorities said Hillard Randall Kimbrough was fatally shot on Christmas Eve at the Clase Azul...
One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Clase Azul in Guntersville
Decatur community provides donations for displaced family
Decatur community comes together for displaced family of 9