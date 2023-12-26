Decatur community comes together for displaced family of 9

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks before Christmas, a family of nine in Decatur experienced the worst thing imaginable — a house fire. Through an outpouring of support from the community including firefighters with Decatur Fire & Rescue and Texas Roadhouse, the unthinkable moment turned into a glimmer of hope.

On Sunday, a day shy of Christmas, firefighters and workers from Texas Roadhouse on Beltline Road gathered together to take donations for the displaced family.

The homeowner Beverly Varner said all of the Christmas presents in the house burned in the fire.

“I peeked through the door of the garage, the door was glass and it was just pitch black,” said Varner. “I just tried getting everybody out of the house.”

Decatur Fire & Rescue Lieutenant Brandon Sivley said he wanted to step in and help out this family that lost so much.

“I immediately made a call to the homeowner and she was just overwhelmed,” Sively said. “and I think her exact quote was ‘I’m usually the one helping people... I’m not used to being helped,’ I said let’s see what we can do.”

Sivley said when Varner isn’t taking care of her family or heading to work, she’s trying to make the holidays special, even before a fire burned her home.

That’s when her story made its way to a manager at Texas Roadhouse.

Justin Burton, managing partner of the restaurant, said he wanted to also lend a hand of support to the Varners.

“I called some of our regulars who come here all the time, I was telling them the story, and all of the sudden they’re handing me $100 bills,” Burton said. “One lady came with a truck full of toys, so we’re just trying to give these people some peace of mind in the face of a tragedy.”

Varner said she is very appreciative of the generosity of Burton and others who have provided many donations for her family.

For the next two weeks, people interested in donating can do so at the Texas Roadhouse on Beltline Road in Decatur.

