ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has wrapped up its investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

ALEA announced it passed the results of the investigation on to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

The investigation began following the shooting death of Perkins on September 29.

ALEA said Decatur police officers responded to a call on Ryan Drive involving a man with a gun. The man, later identified as Perkins, was found to be armed with a handgun which was also equipped with a light, authorities said.

The Perkins family is used to having large celebrations for every holiday. This year, they’re missing a key member at the table, Steve Perkins.

Investigators said he pointed the gun at a Decatur officer who then opened fire on him.

Perkins, 39, was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died.

ALEA does not say whether the officer violated the law, but now Anderson will decide whether to press charges.

