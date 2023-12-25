Widespread rain and breezy for Christmas Day

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning and Merry Christmas!  We will start off the day with widespread light to moderate rain showers spread across the Tennessee Valley. 

Morning temperatures are very mild in the middle 50s to lower 60s and the rain gear will be needed when heading out the door.  A Wind Advisory is in effect for all counties through noon today for a sustained southeast wind between 10 to 25 miles per hour with occasional wind gusts to 40 miles per hour.  Rain showers and isolated rumbles of thunder will gradually taper off from west to east after lunchtime into the early evening. 

Skies will stay mainly cloudy overnight with a chance at some isolated showers into early Tuesday morning, morning lows will be cool and damp in the middle to upper 40s with a light and variable wind.  Despite a few morning sprinkles, skies will slowly clear through the day on Tuesday with some late peeks of sunshine.  Tuesday highs will be cooler in the middle to upper 50s with a light west-northwest wind.  Wednesday will bring the return of mostly sunny skies with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s. 

Thursday is our next best chance of isolated rain showers with mainly cloudy skies and colder temperatures in the upper 40s.  Friday and next weekend are looking chilly as well with temps staying in the 40s through the New Year.

