One dead after Christmas Eve shooting at Guntersville night club

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a shooting at a night club in Guntersville Sunday morning.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to a male with gunshot wounds at Clase Azul Night Club & Bar on U.S. Highway 431 around 3:30 A.M.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent says 22-year-old Hillard Randall Kimbrough was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, an active homicide investigation is underway. The Guntersville Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Alabama Department of Forensic Science and the Marshall County Coroner’s office.

